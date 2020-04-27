Pakistan batsman Akmal banned for three years after failing to report corrupt approaches

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned from all cricket for three years after failing to report details of corrupt approaches he received prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 29-year-old had been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

Akmal, provisionally suspended in February, waived his right to a hearing before the anti-corruption tribunal.

His ban marks the latest chapter in a colourful and troubled cricket career.

"The PCB does not take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges," PCB director of anti-corruption and security Asif Mahmood said.

"But this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code."

The 29-year-old has endured a troubled cricket career and has been in and out of the Pakistan team in recent years ©Getty Images

Mahmood added: "I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached.

"This is in their as well as their teams' and country's best interest."

In 2018, Akmal claimed he had been offered money to spot-fix at the 2015 Cricket World Cup, while he made a separate allegation that he had been made an offer not to play in matches against India.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Akmal did not report the approaches but has avoided a sanction from the International Cricket Council and the PCB.

Akmal, the youngest of three brothers to play for Pakistan at full international level, scored a Test century on debut in 2009 but has seen a promising career hit by a repeated loss of form and disciplinary issues.

He has made 16 Test appearances and played 121 one-day internationals, scoring 3,194 runs at an average of 34.34.