Leicestershire County Cricket Club chief executive Wasim Khan has been named managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 47-year-old, who played 58 first-class matches during his own career before becoming chief executive of schools’ cricket charity Chance to Shine, has been appointed to the PCB on a three-year contract.

"I am delighted to be offered the position of Managing Director of PCB - a role which I have accepted as a challenge," Khan said.

“I have my roots in Pakistan, a country which is full of talent.

“I will be relocating to Pakistan with my family who are as excited as I am."

According to ESPN, the former Warwickshire batsman was headhunted by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

He said Khan would bring “fresh ideas” to the PCB and will receive support from the Board.

Wasim Khan's first task will be to oversee reforms to Pakistan's domestic cricket structure ©Getty Images

"We have started the process of revamping the PCB and under Wasim, we now have an experienced leader of the management team who will oversee the implementation of the Board decisions,” Mani said.

"His first task would be to oversee the reforms of domestic cricket structure.”

Khan’s departure from England is seen as a blow to the England Cricket Board (ECB), which is currently trying to reach out to Asian communities to improve the diversity of the game.

In April he was appointed as chair to the ECB’s working party tasked with restructuring the domestic game for 2019.

In their own statement, Leicestershire thanked Khan for his four years at the club.

"Under Wasim, we recorded three successive years of profits, installed floodlights at the Fischer County Ground, and also hosted major events such as the Elton John concert,” club chairman Paul Haywood said.

“We would like to wish Wasim all of the best for the future in his new and challenging role."