The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) have confirmed the rescheduling of the governing body’s World Congress to between January 27 and 29 in Phuket.

The Congress was originally scheduled from October 15 to 17 in the city in Thailand.

A decision was taken by the FIVB Board to move the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The FIVB's decision to reschedule the meeting to 2021 reflects the Federation's top priority of protecting the health and safety of the entire volleyball family," a statement said.

"In addition, as stipulated by the FIVB constitution, Confederation Congresses must be held between three and four months prior to the FIVB World Congress, and its postponement will ensure that the Confederations can host their Congresses at a later stage between 27 September and 27 October 2020."

The FIVB added that its Board and Executive Committee meetings, which were originally scheduled for May 26 to 28, will move to later in the summer of 2020.

It is hoped this will allow for members to participate in person.

Ary Graça is midway through an eight-year term as FIVB President ©FIVB

The FIVB Congress will see the election of all FIVB Board members for the 2020 to 2024 term.

A Presidential election will not be held, as Brazil's Ary Graça is midway through an eight-year term having been re-elected in 2016.

The FIVB say the Board elections will be the first held with an "integrity check" on every candidate.

The integrity check was adopted into the FIVB statutes last year, with approval for the move given at the FIVB Congress in Cancun during 2018.

The Congress is held every two years, with the FIVB saying it will bring together delegates from 200 member federations.

The FIVB World Congress is among the events on the sporting calendar to have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 2.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide since the outbreak began, resulting in over 170,000 deaths.