Ionescu selected first in virtual WNBA Draft as Bryant is honoured

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first in a virtual Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Draft as the late double Olympic gold medallist Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were paid tribute to.

The 22-year-old Ionescu, who plays for Oregon Ducks, was picked by New York Liberty.

She made history in February after becoming the the first male or female National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

"I've been working for this for my entire basketball career and super excited to see that come to fruition,'' said Ionescu, as reported by ESPN.

"I'm very humbled and excited for the opportunity.''

Ionescu was mentored by basketball legend Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

He and his daughter, Gianna, an aspiring basketball player who also died in the crash, were honoured during the event.

The Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award was also announced, with the accolade set to recognise an advocate for women’s basketball with high levels of leadership.

WNBA and the Bryant family will announce the inaugural recipient during National Basketball Association All-Star Game in 2021 in Indianapolis.

The WNBA pays tribute to the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester by selecting them as honorary draftees in the #WNBADraft 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqpZnc4xfo — WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

Kobe Bryant, who spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, was part of the United States team that won Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Following his retirement in 2016, Bryant maintained his link with the Olympics by promoting Los Angeles' successful bid for the 2028 Games.

"Kobe was an incredible champion of women’s basketball and Gianna shared his passion and dedication to our game,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

"The Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will honor their legacy and reflect Kobe’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of players, promoting the game and giving back to the community."

During the draft, Engelbert announced the picks from home, with the players also waiting to be selected from their homes.

Ionescu's teammate at Oregon, Satou Sabally, was picked second by Dallas Wings, while Lauren Cox went third to Indiana Fever.

Gianna Bryant and two team mates who were also killed in the helicopter crash, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were named honorary draft picks.

The WNBA season was due to start on May 15 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.