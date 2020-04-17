Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry has urged New Zealand Rugby to back Agustín Pichot in his World Rugby leadership bid.

Former Argentina international and World Rugby vice-chairman Pichot tabled a surprise late bid to unseat Sir Bill Beaumont as chairman of the governing body last week.

Sir Bill, who declared his intention to run for a second term as chairman in January, had been widely expected to be re-elected unopposed at the May 12 World Rugby Council meeting, which will be held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sir Graham has expressed his support for Pichot, claiming the current World Rugby leadership is "just preserving what they have got".

"They're just preserving what they have got, but they've got to start looking at the big picture now," he said, as reported by Newshub.

"Otherwise, the game's going to deteriorate and go backwards.

"Hopefully, the old school in the north can see that."

Should Pichot succeed with his attempt to oust Sir Bill from the top job, he will become the first World Rugby chairman from outside Europe's Six Nations.

The 45-year-old, capped 71 times for Argentina, also spoke of the importance of support from New Zealand.

Agustín Pichot is taking on Sir Bill Beaumont in the World Rugby leadership race ©Getty Images

"You have two different groups," he said.

"One is established and more elite unions in the men's game, and then you have a massive gap to the emerging nations."

"If New Zealand is not part of this global shape and something is not done differently, then it will suffer."

Fifty votes will be available in the election, with a majority of 26 needed.

European Federations hold 22 of these votes, however, with Pichot seeking support from Oceania, South America, Africa, Asia and North America.

Both Argentina and New Zealand are SANZAAR members, alongside South Africa and Australia.

Yesterday, Argentina withdrew its bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup in order to strengthen the bid of partners Australia.

Pichot has also received support from other quarters, including England's Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward, who backed the Argentine over his own compatriot Sir Bill.

In his manifesto, Sir Bill said he wanted to have "a more representative and diverse International Federation that better serves the game, not one that is seen to only support the 'old guard'."