Ourama re-elected as President of Finnish Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding

KP Ourama has been re-elected as President of the Finnish Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding.

The decision was made at the governing body's annual general meeting, which was held over Skype due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ourama is a qualified judge who has served as marketing director of the IFBB magazine Muscle & Health.

Finland is now looking forward to the Nordic Fitness Expo, which is scheduled to be held in Turku between October 10 and 11.

KP Ourama, right, with IFBB President Rafael Santonja, was re-elected as President of the Finnish body ©IFBB

The International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) has two main events in this exhibition, including the Jan Tana Classic, an IFBB Elite Pro Qualifier and a Ranking Qualifier competition.

Also set to be held is the NOCCO Elite Pro, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious professional shows in Europe.

The Finish Federation is recognised by the Finnish Olympic Committee, and has conducted anti-doping tests approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 1995.