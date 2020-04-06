Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) has announced the launch of national awards which will celebrate exceptional achievement in the sport.

GBWR chief executive David Pond announced the news in a letter on the organisation's website.

There will be three separate categories of award - honorary life member, outstanding service to sport and the GBWR Hall of Fame.

Pond revealed it took two years to organise the policy, nomination and selection processes for the awards.

"I think all of us agree that these awards should represent the highest pinnacle of achievement and should reflect the value we as a sport place on the commitment those recognised have made to our sport," Pond said.

"It is understood that we are fortunate to have many individuals who contribute a huge amount to the sport every year and we are now looking at how we recognise this annual achievement which will form the next phase of our recognition process."

GBWR chief executive David Pond announced the national awards on the organisation's website ©GBWR

Pond also announced that nominations would be accepted at all times but there would be one selection panel a year which would decide on the winners.

The first panel is set to be held in October, with the winners due to be named on the GBWR website on January 1 2021.

Full guidance on the awards and each category can be found here.