IWBF to broadcast classic games online given lack of new action

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) is replaying classic matches online to give fans something to watch in the absence of any new games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, virtually all sport is on hold globally, and wheelchair basketball is no different.

Many broadcasters and federations have been delving into the archives to find iconic and entertaining matches given there is still a huge appetite for sport from the general public.

The IWBF is the latest federation to do so, with classic matches now being streamed on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Games from previous IWBF World Championships, as well qualifying tournaments for the Paralympics and World Championships, will be shown.

For your Saturday evening viewing we head back to 2013 in Adana, Turkey where Great Britain and Turkey fought...

Age-group classics will also feature, with the quarter-final between Britain and Turkey in the 2013 Men's Under-23 World Championships broadcast yesterday.

The IWBF said it plans to show three matches per week.

The Tokyo 2020 wheelchair basketball draw was postponed last month in light of the coronavirus crisis.

In January, the International Paralympic Committee warned wheelchair basketball would be removed from the Tokyo 2020 programme unless the governing body improved athlete classification - something the IWBF expressed confidence over achieving.