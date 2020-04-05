International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell has called on athletes to act as role models to help their communities deal with uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Gotell also asked Para athletes to share ways they are coping with the crisis.

Athletes across the world are unable to train or compete and have been confined to their homes because of the outbreak of COVID-19, which has infected more than 1.2 million people and killed in excess of 65,000 worldwide.

The Canadian 12-time Paralympic swimming medallist also said athletes should "use our connections through the Paralympic Movement as Paralympic family members to come together for the betterment of humanity".

"We want to encourage and empower you to be role models within your community and within the Para athlete community," Gotell said.

"We're here to catch you if you need us".



Message from IPC Athletes' Council Chairperson @chelsgotell. pic.twitter.com/MkTq9J8Ki8 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) April 4, 2020

"We want you to share tips and tricks that might be helping you get through this uncertain time.

"Maybe you have things you’re doing day to day that help shift your mindset to a more positive one.

"Or maybe you are dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety, through the uncertainty and lack of routine.

"Either way, the more we come together as a global athlete community, the bigger and the stronger our net will get."

Gotell told athletes the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, pushed back to next year, would be worth the wait for athletes across the Movement.

"We’ll come together, we’ll celebrate sport, we’ll celebrate our family and we’ll celebrate humanity," she said.