The US Youth Soccer (USYS) National Championships, which have been running since 1935, have been cancelled due to the ongoing crisis in the United States surrounding COVID-19.

Originally scheduled to take place in the city of Overland Park in the state of Kansas, the week-long event was set to run from July 20 to 26.

The USYS National Presidents Cup, scheduled for July 8 to 12 in Las Vegas, has also been cancelled as well as the regional competitions leading up to the two events.

USYS was due to resume activity on April 15 but the worsening crisis in the US, which is home to nearly a quarter of all confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, has forced it to suspend activities for longer.

The new date put in place is May 1, but USYS has stated it will continue to review the situation.

To date, there are more than 245,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, with more than 6,000 people dying as a result.

US Youth Soccer Programming Notice and 2020 National Championship Series and Presidents Cup Cancellation https://t.co/NtQELX94AG pic.twitter.com/KJiVGynVue — US Youth Soccer (@USYouthSoccer) April 1, 2020

In a statement, USYS said: "We have decided to push back our return-to-activity date for our US Youth Soccer Conferences to May 1 2020.

"This will allow all 55 State Associations to review the impact of COVID-19 on their members and make their own informed decisions on a return-to-play date."

USYS made the decisions based on the financial impact that the pandemic will have on families and the additional stress organising travel for tournaments may cause.

Other factors considered were the qualification integrity of USYS competitions and the financial impact on its league if play resumed.

The May 1 date will be reassessed by April 15 if the pandemic continues to worsen.