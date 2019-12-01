Johannes Thingnes Bø celebrated victory in the men’s sprint competition at the International Biathlon Union World Cup season ahead of his older brother Tarjei in Östersund.

Bø, the Olympic 20-kilometres champion, triumphed over half the distance at the Swedish venue.

The 26-year-old received one penalty in the first of the two shooting sections in the sprint event, but crucially shot clean in the second.

Bø’s skiing speed saw him pull clear of his rivals to take victory in a time of 24min 18.3sec.

It marked a perfect start to the season for Bø, who swept the World Cup standings in each of the five disciplines last year.

His brother Tarjei also ended the competition with one shooting penalty, crossing the line as the runner-up 19 seconds down.

Tarjei had emerged as the winner of a head-to-head battle with Russia’s Matvey Eliseev for second place.

Eliseev shot clean during the competition but ended just 0.9 seconds behind Tarjei Bø.

