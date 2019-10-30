The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) is involved with four other governing bodies in planning the inaugural United Power Games to be held in Spain next year.

The IFBB has been working on a detailed project along with the International Weightlifting Federation, the International Powerlifting Federation, the Tug of War International Federation and the World Armwrestling Federation.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja told insidethegames he has forwarded a letter to Raffaele Chiulli. President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations - formerly called SportAccord - on behalf of the five Federations.

"Following our last meeting they are very happy with the idea – Sport Accord like the idea very much.

"We are moving forward.

"We are settling with Sport Accord a draft project with dates in October 2020, to take place at Santa Susanna in Barcelona.

"We are in agreement with the city hall, the authorities are involved in the project, and the five Federations.

"And we are now putting all this together with Sport Accord to have the United Power Games under their umbrella.

"We consider it is time for the power sports.

Tug of War, armwrestling, bodybuilding, weightlifting and powerlifting are all set to comprise a new event, the United Power Games, next autumn if plans launched by the IFBB come to fruition ©Getty Images

"Of course we will need Sport Accord’s input, guidance, and advice.

"But the five Federations held a meeting and we decided, let’s prepare a project, a concrete project with a physical design of venues, accommodations, city hall, transportation plan and a complete sport programme.

"Because this is going to make things go faster.

"Santa Susanna is a huge touristic resort, with nice beaches and great capacity of accommodation and a city hall that is very friendly with the sport.

"I know the city, and the major, and the authorities.

"The IFBB has already organised several events over there."