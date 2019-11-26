Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei has received the Crans Montana Forum gold medal for seeking asylum in Germany, after being ordered to throw his semi-final at this year's World Championships rather than risk facing an Israeli in the final of the under-81 kilograms class.

Now a refugee in Germany, the 27-year-old was presented with the honour in Belgium's capital Brussels by Crans Montana Forum's chairman and founder Jean-Paul Carteron and director general Pierre-Emmanuel Quirin.

Mollaei had been defending his title at the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Championships in Tokyo in August.

He lost his semi-final and then went on to lose his third-place fight.

Mollaei alleged he had been instructed to withdraw from the competition by Arash Miresmaeili and Reza Salehi Amiri, Presidents of the Iran Judo Federation and the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, respectively.

Miresmaeili, however, denounced the decision as a "cruel and a blatant betrayal".

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Mollaei, the former world number one, said: "It has been difficult - very difficult months.

"Being far from your family and not capable of at least talking with them freely is harsh.

"But I keep going.

"I step in a new life, and try to cope with all difficulties.

"I come from a quite traditional society, from a traditional family.

"Now, I live in a modern society among people with a quite different culture, rules and behaviors.

"Everything is different.

"But a sportsman learns to cope with situations and adapt oneself, and this is what I am doing."