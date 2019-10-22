Iran is in danger of missing the judo competition at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo after the International Judo Federation (IJF) banned them from competition until they give guarantees that they not boycott matches against Israeli opponents.

A protective suspension was imposed on Iran following pressure applied to judoka Saeid Mollaei at the World Championships in Tokyo in August to avoid facing an Israeli athlete.

The decision to suspend the Iran Judo Federation from all competitions, administrative and social activities organised or authorised by IJF following that incident has now been extended.

Iran has been warned the suspension will not be lifted until "until the Iran Judo Federation gives strong guarantees and prove that they will respect the IJF Statutes and accept that their athletes fight against Israeli athletes".

The IJF Executive Committee began disciplinary proceedings following the incident involving former world champion Mollaei.

He potentially could have faced Israeli judoka Sagi Muki in the men's under-81-kilogram event at the World Championships in Tokyo last month.

But before his third-round fight against the Olympic champion, Russian Khasan Khalmurzaev, Mollaei alleged he was called by the Iranian First Deputy Minister of Sport, Davar Zani.

Zani reportedly ordered him to withdraw from the competition to avoid a potential contest between Iran and Israel.

Mollaei also claimed Zani made threats against him and his family.

"According to Mr. Saeid Mollaei's statements, he has been instructed by the Iran Judo Federation’s President, the Iran National Olympic Committee’s President and the Iran national Coach to withdraw from competing to avoid a potential contest against an Israeli athlete during the 2019 Tokyo World Championships," the IJF Disciplinary Commission were told.

