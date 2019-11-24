Xu Xin of China defeated 18-year-old Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei to claim the men's Singapore Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 title.

The 29-year-old Xu, who has 17 ITTF World Tour singles titles to his name, recorded a comprehensive 11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 victory against Lin at Our Tampines Hub.

"Mentally I felt really good in this tournament and played with a happy heart," he said.

"It feels like home ground playing in Singapore and I hope fans will continue to turn up and support the players they like."

Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan finished third after battling back from a 2-0 deficit to overcome Lin Gaoyuan of China 8-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-10, 5-3, 3-5, 5-3.

Sun Yingsha of China won the women's Singapore Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 competition with a seven games victory over Japan's Mima Ito of Japan ©Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019

The women's final was another closely-fought contest, with Sun Yingsha of China narrowly defeating Mima Ito of Japan 11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 7-11, 5-3, 3-5, 5-4.

"We both gave it our all," said Sun.

"Fortune favoured me this time, as she got to match point first and was serving for the final point.

"I’m always happy to play her because I always end up learning so many new things."

The bronze medal went to Wang Manyu of China following a 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 5-2 win against Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea.