China enjoyed an outstanding day two at the table tennis Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 event in Singapore, with four winners from eight matches.

In the first session of play at Our Tampines Hub, Lin Gaoyuan was far too good for Sweden's Mattias Falck, winning 11-8, 11-9, 11-10, 9-11, 5-4.

"I served well today and also had plenty of luck on my side," Lin said.

"It was good to be able to fight back when I was behind."

South Korea's Jeoung Youngsik enjoyed his T2 debut, eventually getting over the line against China's Liang Jingkun, with the FAST5 having a major impact.

In a topsy-turvy encounter, Jeoung edged the match 4-3 (11-5, 11-10, 7-11, 11-3, 4-5, 2-5, 5-3).

"I just never felt like I settled into the match until the very last game," Jeoung said.

"The T2 experience is very new to me and I'm happy to win this match."

Sun Yingsha delivered one of the best performances on day two ©ITTF

China's Sun Yingsha was in excellent form, overpowering I-Ching Cheng of Chinese Taipei 11-9, 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 5-1.

In the all China affair between Ding Ning and He Zhojia, Ding also secured a 4-1 victory.

In the evening session, the match between Japan's Hirano Miu and Jeon Jihee of South Korea in the women's competition was one of the games of the tournament, with Jeon coming through 4-3.

China's Chen Meng rounded out her nation's excellent day, comfortably defeating local favourite Feng Tianwei 4-0.

There were further victories for Japan's Jun Mizutani and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei.

The tournament continues tomorrow.