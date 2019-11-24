Thailand lost two out of three matches on the opening day of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Korat.

The girls' team were defeated twice at Terminal 21 in the Thai city, first losing 3-1 to Egypt in Group Four before being overwhelmed 3-0 by Germany.

In Group One, Canada defeated Australia 3-0 but were beaten by the United States by the same scoreline.

North Korea dominated Group Two, easing past Hong Kong and Poland 3-0.

Nigeria suffered two 3-0 defeats in Group Three, the first to the Czech Republic and the second to France.

India defeated Peru 3-0 at the ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships ©ITTF

Thailand's boys' team did manage to record a victory, edging past Chile 3-2 in Group One before Japan subjected Chile to a 3-0 loss.

Nigeria won 3-0 against Egypt in Group Two but were then beaten by the same score by Singapore.

Australia failed to win a single game in Group Three, losing 3-0 to the US and Belgium, while Peru suffered the same fate against Germany and India in Group Four.

The round-robin group stage is due to continue tomorrow.