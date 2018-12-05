Holders China beat Japan in both the boys’ and girls’ team finals as action continued today at the International Table Tennis Federation World Junior Championships in Australia.

The Chinese firstly secured the girls’ title with a 3-1 win before claiming the boys’ crown thanks to a 3-0 victory.

Qian Tianyi set the girls’ team on their way to success at the Bendigo Stadium in Victoria, beating Miyu Nagasaki 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9.

Shi Xunyao then doubled China’s advantage by defeating Satsuki Odo 11-8, 11-2, 11-3 before Japan's Miyuu Kihara halved the deficit courtesy of a hard-fought 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 4-11, 12-10 triumph over Huang Fanzhen.

The Japanese had hopes of staging a comeback but they were ended when Shi overcame Nagasaki 11-6, 11-5, 11-9.

China were even more impressive in winning the boys’ team final, taking it in three-straight matches.

Yu Heyi came from behind to beat Yuta Tanaka 8-11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-8 before Xu Yingbin defeated Yukiya Uda 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5 and Xiang Peng overcame Shunsuke Togami 12-10, 11-9, 11-9.

The early stages of the mixed doubles event also took place today with China again in superb form.

The country will have four pairings in the last-16 following wins in the round-of-32.

Yu and Qian beat France’s Irvin Bertrand and Leili Mostafavi 11-7, 11-6, 11-6, while there was also success for Xu Haidong and Guo Yuhan against Togami and fellow Japanese Yumeno Soma, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-8.

Xu Yingbin and Shi combined to defeat Argentina’s Alexis Orencel and South Korea’s Shin Yubin 11-5, 11-8, 11-3, while Xiang and Huang overcame the United States’s Nicholas Tio and Rachel Sung 12-10, 11-5, 11-5.

Mixed doubles competition is due to continue on Saturday (December 8) with the last-16 and quarter-final ties.

The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for Sunday (December 9).

Taking centre stage tomorrow is group action in the boys’ and girls’ singles events.