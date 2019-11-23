Canada booked their place in their first Davis Cup Final after they overcame Russia in the semi-finals of the new-look tournament in Madrid.

Andrey Rublev appeared to have set Russia on course for the final after he secured a 6-4, 6-4 win against Vasek Pospisil at La Caja Mágica.

A tight second match saw Denis Shapovalov keep Canadian hopes of a maiden final alive as he beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Both teams fielded their singles players in the doubles contest, with Pospisil and Shapovalov winning the crucial contest 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

The result saw Canada surpass their previous best finishes in the Davis Cup, having been beaten at the semi-final stage in both 1913 and 2013.

Hosts Spain faced Britain in the second semi-final.

Kyle Edmund gave the British team a perfect start to the semi-final as he maintained his upturn in form against Feliciano Lopez.

Edmund emerged with a 6-3, 7-6 win against Lopez, a late replacement for the injured Pablo Carreno Busta.

Spain turned to world number one Rafael Nadal to level the score against Dan Evans.

Evans had put up a strong challenge to Nadal in the opening set before the Spaniard eventually broke to take the opener and dominate proceedings in the second.

Nadal sealed a 6-4, 6-0 win to take the match to a crucial doubles contest.

He teamed up with Lopez in the men's doubles contest against Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

The winners of the doubles match will advance to the final against Canada.

