Kazkahstan's capital Nur-Sultan will host the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan later this month after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) rejected an appeal against the switch to a neutral venue.

The National Tennis Centre in the Kazakh city is due to stage the Asia/Oceania Group I contest on November 29 and 30.

In a statement, the ITF confirmed the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) contested the decision from its Davis Cup Committee to move the clash out of the country because of securing concerns.

An independent tribunal dismissed the appeal from the PTF, which had opted not to nominate a neutral venue.

Islamabad had been earmarked to stage the tie before the ITF decided it should be played on neutral ground amid escalating political tension between India and Pakistan.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA), which requested the ITF stage the tie outside of Pakistan, selected its team last week.

It included both players who were willing to travel to Islamabad as well as those who had pulled out because of security fears, according to ESPN.

Pakistan's top doubles player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi has refused to play in protest at the late switch to a neutral location.

"The attitude towards Pakistan of both All Indian Tennis Association and ITF is highly deplorable, to say it the least," Qureshi wrote on Instagram.

"There is absolutely no threat foreseen for Indian tennis team in Pakistan."

Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India in August and announced it would expel India's Ambassador after New Delhi revoked the special autonomy status of Kashmir, the contested region over which the two countries have fought two wars.

A suicide attack in Kashmir in February further worsened India-Pakistan relations after 40 members of the Indian police force were killed in the bombing, for which Pakistani militants claimed responsibility.

Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian military jets and captured a pilot in response.

The tie was due to be India's first visit to Pakistan in the competition since 1964.