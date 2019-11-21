Russia's Sergei Mashintcov and the United States' Kelsey McCarthy claimed wins on day four of the International Powerlifting Federation World Open Championships in Dubai.

Mashintcov triumphed in the men's 105 kilograms category with a total of 1,030kg at the United Arab Emirates city's Hamdan Sports Complex.

France's Allan Grenier was the runner-up with 990kg, while Norway's Kristoffer Eikeland ranked third with 982.5kg.

Victory for McCarthy came in the women's 72kg competition with a total of 642.5kg.

World Record Deadlift with 249.5 kg by Marte Elverum NOR in 72 kg class pic.twitter.com/Z4xah8yQn4 — IPF_tweet (@IPF_tweet) November 21, 2019

The silver medal went to Norway's Marte Elverum with 632kg and the podium was rounded off by Russia's Lidiia Zaiats with a junior world record-breaking total of 612.5kg.

Elverum managed a world record-breaking deadlift of 249.5kg, while Zaiats' total included a junior world record-breaking squat of 242.5kg.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.

Medals will be awarded in the men's 120kg and women's 84kg categories.