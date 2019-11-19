Indonesia's Sri Hartati and Norway's Kjell Egil Bakkelund came out on top in the respective women's 57 kilograms and men's 74kg events as action continued today at the International Powerlifting Federation World Open Championships in Dubai.

Sri triumphed with a total of 557.5kg at the United Arab Emirates city's Hamdan Sports Complex.

She was followed in the standings by Russia's Daniela Kolesnik with 545kg and Ecuador's Kenia Monserrate with 542.5kg.

Fourth-placed Erica Bueno of Brazil posted a world record-breaking bench press of 155.5kg.

Chinese Taipei's Hung Hsiu-Ching, meanwhile, registered a world record-breaking deadlift of 210.5kg.

World record ALERT! 🚨



Hung Hsiu-Ching gets the -57kg deadlift world record with a flawless lift of 210.5kg!



🔗 https://t.co/Q3wRD4oPCU @IPF_tweet #Powerlifting pic.twitter.com/gdnmC3bGQX — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) November 19, 2019

A total of 885kg proved more than enough for Bakkelund to claim the men's 74kg crown.

Poland's Jarosław Olech and Russia's Sergei Gaishinets were the silver and bronze medallists, respectively, after both finished on 860kg.

In the bench press, Japan's Norihiro Otani managed a world record-breaking lift of 250kg.

She had to settle for fifth place overall, behind Ecuador's Alex Ochoa.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.