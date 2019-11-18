The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Emirates are renewing their partnership, with the award-winning airline signing on as Premier Partner and Official Airline of the ATP Tour for an additional five years, beginning in 2021.

The Premier Partnership renewal underscores over a decade-long commitment to the sport by Emirates.

As Official Airline and Premier Partner, Emirates will continue to receive global marketing rights and exposure through on-court net branding at 60 tournaments worldwide.

In 2018, ATP tournaments delivered Emirates brand exposure to a cumulative dedicated audience in excess of one billion, while the ATP’s worldwide platform is also said to provide Emirates with an outstanding opportunity to showcase its "unrivalled" hospitality.



"We are delighted to have Emirates extend their Premier Partner status as the ATP Tour continues to soar in popularity as a truly worldwide sport," Chris Kermode, the ATP executive chairman and President, said.

"The Tour looks forward to further enhancing the exceptional partnership that has already been built, and the renewal reinforces the benefits the global platform of the ATP Tour provides to such a highly regarded and established brand in the sports marketing world."

Emirates will continue to receive global marketing rights and exposure through on-court net branding at 60 tournaments worldwide ©Getty Images

Emirates became the Official Airline of the ATP Tour in 2013.

Two years later, the Dubai-based airline became the ATP Tour's Premier Partner as part of a five-year deal.

It took over from drinks manufacturer Corona in a deal reportedly worth $10 million (£8 million/€9 million) per year.

"We've been associated with the ATP since 2013 and it's been a successful partnership so far and a great fit for our brand," Boutros Boutros, Emirates' divisional senior vice-president for corporate communications, marketing and brand, said.

"As a global airline serving 158 destinations across 85 countries, and the ATP Tour itself taking place in 30 destinations to which we fly, along with the growing popularity of the tour, it remains a strong platform for us to connect with our customers, hence the decision to continue to being a Premier Partner and the Official Airline of the ATP Tour."

Kermode will leave his position as the ATP's executive chairman and President at the end of 2019 after the body's Board voted against extending his contract in March.