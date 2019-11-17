Valentin Samokhin claimed heavyweight gold for Russia as hosts United Arab Emirates secured another three titles on day two of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation World Championships in Dubai.

Samokhin won under-21 over-94 kilograms gold with victory over Taleb Chabli of Belgium as youth action continued at the Mubadala Arena.

The bronze medal went to Thailand's Phanuphong Kitpongpanit.

Vitalii Gorinskii made it two Russian gold medals in the men's under-21 events after beating Kazakhstan's Bakhtiyar Tussupbekov in the under-85kg final.

UAE's Saaid Alhaj collected the bronze medal.

After winning nine gold on the opening day, there were three more UAE triumphs in Dubai.

Competition was fierce inside the Mubadala Arena in Dubai on day two ©UAEJJF

Zayed Alkatheeri defeated compatriot Theyab Alnuaimi in the final of the men's under-56kg.

Omar Alfadhli kept the gold rush going as he clinched the under-62kg world title by defeating Belgian Iles Dadayev.

The third UAE gold went to world under-69kg champion Mohamed Ali Alsuwaidi, who overcame Sweden's Elias Ingholt in the final.

Belgium sealed their second gold of the Championships when Jose Steve Nduazulu-Ndilu won the men's under-77kg world title.

He claimed victory against Naim Mojahed of Morocco as Israel's Shlomo Vaknin earned bronze.

Tomorrow the under-18 mixed team event will be held as under-21 competition continues with the fighting men, duo men and women and show mixed disciplines being contested.