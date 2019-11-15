The United Arab Emirates will target a record medal haul as they prepare to host the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

A squad of 76 will compete for UAE at the Mubadala Arena as the nine-day Championships begin tomorrow.

The UAE will face strong competition from the best ju-jitsu opponents in the world, with over 1,500 participants and 50 countries represented at the Championships.

Russia have gathered a team of 127 fighters for the World Championships, with Kazakhstan taking 78 participants.

There will be 69 fighters from Romania and a further 50 from Germany.

The host nation has won just a solitary gold medal in each edition of the World Championships since its first appearance in 2014.

Faisal Al Ketbi won golds in Thailand, Poland and Colombia between 2015 to 2017 and hopes will rest on his shoulders for more glory in Abu Dhabi.

The Ju-Jitsu World Championship 2019 brings together more than 50 countries and +1500 players in Abu Dhabi at Mubadala Arena



Visit: https://t.co/eot0MOi2w8 pic.twitter.com/8ukRtNabtf — JJIF (@JJIF_JuJitsu) October 22, 2019

Competition is across five categories, from the Open, Masters, Para Ju-Jitsu, the Junior and Youth World Championships.

In 2018 Al Ketbi failed to reach the medal round, but gold came from Omar Al Fadhli.

In junior and youth competitions the UAE enjoyed better fortunes, bagging 10 golds, seven silver and 15 bronze medals 12 months ago.

Mahra Al Hanaei will lead the women's division hopes after securing silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The 55 kilogram weight fighter will fight in the youth under-21 category, while her elder sister Maha will also compete in Abu Dhabi.

Wadima Al Yafei will contest both the youth and adult categories and is the first Emirati female to win a medal in international competition, having claimed bronze at the Asian Beach Games in 2016.