The British Active Student Survey has launched for 2019.

It aims to gain understanding about the levels of physical activity being carried out by students at British universities.

British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) are working with ukactive, a research institute, and AoC Sport to carry out the poll.

Students who complete the survey can enter a prize draw to win £50 ($65/€60) in online shopping vouchers.

Previous surveys have revealed the benefits of staying active ©BUCS

"The insight this provides to our core market enables us, through our members, to focus delivery and make a strong case for investment in sport and physical activity," said BUCS chief executive Vince Mayne.

Previous surveys have revealed that active students have higher mental wellbeing and social inclusion, as well as greater positive perceptions of academic attainment and the chance of becoming employed.

To take part in the survey, which runs until December 20, click here.