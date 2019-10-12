Famous swimwear brand Speedo has been announced as the headline sponsor of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Swimming Series.

The deal covers the organisation's Short Course Championships, Long Course Championships and Team Championships.

More than 1,700 student swimmers from 120 institutions from across the UK are set to take part at the three competitions.

Speedo will offer discounts to the athletes and hold various giveaways.

Vince Mayne, the chief executive of BUCS, said: "BUCS are thrilled to partner with Speedo as the headline partner of our swimming series.

"Speedo's expertise in the swimwear market, combined with Speedo's position as an iconic global brand, make Speedo the perfect fit for the BUCS swimming programme.

"Speedo's dual focus on performance and participation and our shared focus on Para-swimming and inclusion are mutual values underpinning this fantastic partnership."

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is among swimmers to have competed at BUCS events ©Getty Images

The first event of the tie-up is set to be the Short Course Championships in Sheffield between November 15 and 17.

Gavin Herbet, the brand manager at Speedo UK, said: "Moving to university can be a hectic period for students and, as a result, sport can often be the first thing which is forgotten about.

"Speedo is passionate about inspiring people of all levels to swim and we want to help students engaged and enjoying their swimming.

"BUCS offers us the opportunity to be associated with high-quality racing alongside a fun and inclusive format for university students.

"We want to help keep this energy and buzz going."

Olympic silver medallists Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Jazz Carlin are among those to have competed at BUCS events in the past.