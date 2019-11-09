By Patrick O'Kane in Cheongju
FIAS World Sambo Championshps: Day two of competition
- 4 minutes ago: Russia's Kodzaev overpowers rival for combat men's 82kg title
- 13 minutes ago: Kurzhev wins fourth Russian gold of day two
- 21 minutes ago: Onoprienko defeats defending champion Matsko to claim 64kg title
- 39 minutes ago: Durymanov claims second Russian gold of evening
- 45 minutes ago: Chidrashvili wins 57kg gold for Georgia
- 54 minutes ago: Ryabova defeds women's 52kg title in Cheongju
- 1 hour ago: Blind sambo demonstration gets second evening of competition started
- 1 hour ago: Defending champion Tsimashenka out of 80kg contest in opening round
- 1 hour ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from day two of the World Sambo Championships
