The 2019 UCI Track Cycling World Cup starts in Glasgow tomorrow and a high-quality field is set to grace the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

It's the second round of the series, as nations register qualifying points ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The first leg kicked off in Minsk on November 1, with the remaining rounds in Hong Kong, Cambridge in New Zealand, Brisbane and Milton, Canada.

Australia are the defending champions, but Great Britain got off to the perfect start in Belarus, winning the first round after bringing home two gold medals, two silver and a bronze.

With plenty of local support, they will be hopeful of another dominant showing in the last international event on home soil before the Olympics.

Minsk was a happy hunting ground for Great Britain ©British Cycling

All eyes will be on the new Tokyo 2020 track bike, developed by Hope Technology and automotive consultancy Lotus Engineering.

The state-of-the-art bike will be ridden by Milly Tanner in the women's team sprint tomorrow and Ollie Wood in the scratch race on Sunday (November 10).

Six Olympic medallists will be on the starting line for Great Britain, including Scotland's Katie Archibald, Jason Kenny and Katy Marchant.

Para-cycling competition also takes centre-stage across the two sessions (morning and night) in Glasgow, with 11 finals tomorrow.

Saturday (November 9) sees the qualifiers and finals for the men's sprint and madison events, with the women's qualifiers for the scratch race and keirin and the exciting omnium discipline.

Sunday culminates in the men's omnium, women's sprint, men's keirin and women's madison.