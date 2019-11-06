New Zealand's Martin Hunt and Sally Johnston claimed the men's and women's 50 metres rifle prone titles respectively, as action continued today at the Oceania Shooting Championship in Sydney.

Hunt managed a total of 621.9 points in the men's event at the Sydney International Shooting Centre, with compatriot Owen Bennett second on 619.5.

Australia's Alex Hoberg completed the top three with 617.5 points.

In the women's event, Johnston triumphed with a total of 616.3 points.

50m Rifle Prone Women



🥇 Sally Johnston | 616.3

🥈 Susannah Smith | 614.5

🥉 Shania Harrison-Lee | 614.3



Australia's Susannah Smith was the silver medallist with 614.5 points, while New Zealand's Shania Harrison-Lee took the bronze with a junior Oceania record-breaking score of 614.3.

Action in Sydney is due to continue tomorrow.

The men's and women's 50m three positions rifle events are scheduled to take place in full and the men's and women's trap events are set to start.

Competition is scheduled to conclude on Friday (November 8).