Iran won two of the five titles up for grabs as the first Greco-Roman medals were awarded today at the United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships in Budapest.

Meysam Karamali Dalkhani beat Georgia’s Levani Kavjaradze 7-6 in the 63 kilograms final, while Aliakbar Hossein Yousofiahmadchali defeated reigning champion Zviadi Pataridze of Georgia by injury default in the 130kg final.

Belarus' Maksim Nehoda and Russia’s Fadis Valitov were the 63kg bronze medallists.

The 130kg bronze medals went to Armenia’s David Ovasapyan and Turkey’s Osman Yildirim.

Among today's other three gold medallists at the Hungarian capital's Ludovika Aréna was Ukraine’s Semen Novikov, who secured the successful defence of his 87kg crown with a 6-1 win over Georgia’s Gurami Khetsuriani.

Rounding off the podium were Cuba’s Daniel Gregorich Hechavarria and Belarus' Kiryl Maskevich.

#WrestleBudapest results at GR 130 kg

🥇 Aliakbar Hossein YOUSOFIAHMADCHALI 🇮🇷 df. Zviadi PATARIDZE 🇬🇪, injury default

🥉 David OVASAPYAN 🇦🇲 df. Mansur SHADUKAYEV 🇰🇿, 5-5

🥉 Osman YILDIRIM 🇹🇷 df. Konsta MAEENPAEAE 🇫🇮, 4-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) November 2, 2019

Also tasting victory were Japan’s Shota Ogawa and Russia’s Islam Opiev.

Ogawa overcame Russia’s Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev 4-3 in the 55kg final, while Opiev claimed a 3-1 victory over Japan’s Kodai Sakuraba in the 77kg final.

Azerbaijan’s Zaur Aliyev and Turkey’s Ekrem Öztürk were the 55kg bronze medallists.

The 77kg bronze medals went to Kazakhstan’s Tamerlan Shadukayev and Turkey’s Serkan Akkoyun.

Action in Budapest concludes tomorrow.

Finals will be held in the remaining five Greco-Roman categories.