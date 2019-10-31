Taekwondo Papua New Guinea (PNG) is bringing the best officials together to host a coaching, refereeing and Kyrougi seminar.

Due to take place in Port Moresby from Saturday (November 2), coaching and refereeing aspects will be conducted by World Taekwondo-certified international referee Denzil Ray.

Ray is head of refereeing and coaching in the Oceania region, incorporating all Pacific Island countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Master Andy Rutten will deliver the Kyorugi competition fighting aspect of the seminar - he has also been appointed by the PNG World Taekwondo Federation as technical and Olympic coach.

Rutten took Theresa Tona to the 2012 Olympic Games in London and Maxemillion and Samantha Kassman to Rio 2016.

He was also coach of the PNG Taekwondo team for the 2015 Pacific Games.

Samantha Kassman, in red, represented Papua New Guinea at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ©Getty Images

On November 9, an Olympic team tournament will be staged to select the best to represent PNG at the Olympic trials on the Gold Coast on February 29 next year.

Intensive training camps under the guidance of Ruttan will ensure PNG gets an Olympic placing from the available four males and four female quota.

Pacific Games results indicated that Bobby Willie, Steven Tommy and Rosemary Tona will take the lead for PNG, with other potential athletes in the running.

Taekwondo PNG, in conjunction with the PNGOC, will also deliver an Office of Special Education Programs training programme for coaches and athletes on November 2 and 3.

All taekwondo clubs throughout PNG are encouraged to send representative athletes, referees and coaches to this meet.