Sport needs to embrace how society is changing and move with the times, including giving athletes a greater say in how it is run, former British sprinter Jeanette Kwakye said here on the opening day of the International Federation (IF) Forum.

Kwakye, who has carved out a successful broadcasting career for herself since her retirement more than five years ago, is among the keynote speakers at this year's IF Forum where athlete welfare is the main topic.

She has urged the International Federations attending this event that they should not lose sight of what is important.

"Sometimes when you move into governance you get consumed with the commercial aspects and politics and forget the athletes," Kwakye told insidethegames.

"But what you are seeing now is athletes moving into governing bodies much earlier and they are not losing the spirit of the athlete.

Just arrived in Lausanne! Presenting and speaking at the @sportaccord @iocmedia International Federations forum. Wheeeew. The agenda? ATHLETE CENTRED SPORT pic.twitter.com/ZgwiPTpKjz — Jeanette 📺🎙🏃🏾‍♀️🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) October 28, 2019

"The Olympic Movement is changing.

"We have seen the growth of urban sports like sport climbing and skateboarding and how quickly things are changing.

"It's important that sport keeps pace."

Kwakye works for a variety of broadcasters in Britain, including BBC, Sky Sports and Channel 5 News and is set to play a leading role at the IF Forum.

Tomorrow she is due to moderate a session called "Future of Athlete Financial Wellbeing" to be followed later by ones entitled "Protection of Clean Athletes" and "Strengthening the Athletes’ Voice".