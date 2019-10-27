Athlete welfare will be the theme of this year's International Federation (IF) Forum due to start here tomorrow.

A series of speakers, including many with experience of being under the glare of the sporting spotlight, are set to provide a series of perspectives via sessions, keynotes and fireside chats.

Topics are expected to include safeguarding athletes, financial well-being, athlete welfare and mental health, protecting clean athletes and strengthening the athletes’ voice.

British Olympic sprinter and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye is due to provide an athlete keynote address.

She is set to be followed by Switzerland's three-time world champion freestyle skier Virginie Faivre, President of the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympic Games, is the focus of a youth athlete keynote address.

The Forum is due to be opened tomorrow by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

British Olympic sprinter Jeanette Kwakye will deliver a keynote address on athlete welfare at the IF Forum ©Facebook

Other speakers include SportAccord and Global Association of International Sports Federation President Raffaele Chiulli.

The annual event is organised by SportAccord for world governing bodies and its stakeholders.

The IF Forum, due to last until Wednesday (October 30), is also supported by the IOC and several officials have been confirmed on the conference schedule.

Scene setters ahead of panel sessions will also be provided by Christophe De Kepper, director general of the IOC, and Sébastien Gillot, director of the European Regional Office and International Federation Relations at the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"The calibre of speakers underlines the growing importance of this event, and by putting the wellbeing of athletes at the heart of the discussion, the IF Forum 2019 will provide an essential platform for exchanging knowledge and ideas on a hugely important topic," Nis Hatt, the managing director of SportAccord, said.