More than 125 students attended the Uganda Olympic Committee's (UOC) fifth Olympic values literacy contest in Kampala.

Participants from 25 schools across the country took part in the competition, which aims to teach Ugandan youngsters the values of excellence, friendship and respect.

Different competitions were held for essay writing, public speaking, quizzes and an Olympic values debate.

The UOC has now held the event, organised in cooperation with the Public Policy Forum of Uganda and the Debate Society of Uganda, in each of the past five years.

The UOC congratulated the overall winning team in a post on Twitter.

"Education and sport remains pertinent in Olympic spirit building," said UOC President and International Olympic Committee member William Blick.

"We are striving to take sport into as many schools as possible.

"More Olympic clubs have been established in schools.

"The students will keep learning from one another.

"Such debates stimulate the mind, help in team work and other values of Olympism."