Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) helped to organise a series of events for France-Uganda Friendship Week as an official partner of the Embassy of France.

UOC worked with Uganda Rugby Union (URU) to arrange a visit from the French Pacific military rugby team.

The team visited schools in Kampala, including Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand home, Naguru Primary and Kibuli Police Children School.

They taught pupils rugby skills and shared life stories.

Uganda won the rugby match against the French Pacific military rugby team 34-13 ©Uganda Rugby Union

The following day, the French team competed against Uganda's national rugby team at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Uganda won the friendly match 34-13.

A music festival followed the game, featuring some of Uganda's leading artists.

Proceeds from the event will go towards sports facilities for disadvantage schools in Kampala.

French-Uganda Friendship Week celebrates the relationship between the two countries through cultural events.