Britain's four-man bobsleigh team will receive their Sochi 2014 bronze medals at the Team GB Ball on November 21, the British Olympic Association (BOA) has announced.

The team of John Jackson, Bruce Tasker, Stuart Benson and Joel Fearon initially finished in fifth place in the Russian city.

Confirmation was given in March that the team would be upgraded to the bronze medal.

It followed Russia-s gold-winning team, led by Alexandr Zubkov, being disqualified for doping offences.

Russia's second crew, who finished in fourth place, were also disqualified.

Jackson, who piloted the British crew, expressed relief the team will finally receive the bronze medals at the Team GB Ball at Old Billingsgate.

"With less than a month to go, it is starting to feel real," Jackson said.

"It has been an emotional roller-coaster since the McLaren Report first came out.

"Anger, disappointment, happiness, frustration and pure relief, once we had been told it was official.

"We will never have that Olympic moment, but receiving our medal at the Team GB Ball will be a special moment."

BOA chairman Sir Hugh Robertson said he hoped the Team GB Ball will help mark the occasion in the best possible way.

"This is another example of Team GB athletes denied their moment on the rostrum at an Olympic Games by doping cheats," he said.

"Whilst we can never replace that moment at Sochi five years ago, I know that everyone at this year's Team GB Ball will help John, Bruce, Stuart and Joel mark the occasion in the best possible way."

The bronze increases Team GB's medal total from Sochi 2014 to five, after Lizzy Yarnold's skeleton gold, Jenny Jones' snowboard slopestyle bronze, and silver and bronze medals for the men's and women's curling rinks, respectively.

The reallocation process saw Latvia's Oskars Melbārdis, Arvis Vilkaste, Daumants Dreiškens and Jānis Strenga upgraded to first place.

It marked Latvia's first gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

The American four, piloted by the late Steven Holcomb, moved into silver.

The International Olympic Committee approved six options for reallocation events last year.

Athletes could opt to have their medals awarded at the Olympic Games, the Youth Olympic Games or through an athlete's respective International Federation or National Olympic Committee.

They also have the option of receiving their medals at the Olympic Museum or through a private ceremony of their own choosing.