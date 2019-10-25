Paralympic gold medallist Paula Tesoriero has been appointed Chef de Mission for the New Zealand Paralympic team for Tokyo 2020.

Para-cyclist Tesoriero won gold and two bronze medals at Beijing 2008 and claimed double World Championship gold in 2009.

Following her 2009 success, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and currently works as the New Zealand Disability Rights Commissioner.

"It is an absolute honour to be named Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said Tesoriero.

"I am thrilled to continue my involvement in the Paralympic Movement by leading the New Zealand Paralympic Team.

"Paralympians are incredible role models and, through their success, challenge societal perceptions of disabled people.

"The New Zealand Paralympic Team has consistently performed at Paralympic Games throughout our 51-year history and I look forward to continuing the legacy built by New Zealand's 209 New Zealand Paralympians as I work with and lead the Tokyo 2020 Paralympians and support staff."

New Zealand's Paula Tesoriero won gold and two bronze medals at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Tesoriero worked as a reporter for the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games broadcast.

At Rio 2016, the New Zealand Paralympic team won 21 medals as Para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe became the nation's most decorated Paralympian.

Pascoe claimed three gold and two silver medals in Rio to take her Paralympic medal haul to 15.

There were also gold medals for sprinter Liam Malone, long jumper Anna Grimaldi and swimmer Cameron Leslie, as New Zealand finished 13th on the overall medal table.

"We are thrilled to announce Paula's appointment as Chef de Mission to lead the team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Fiona Allan.

"Her leadership skills are exemplary and, as such, Paula will ensure the best possible high-performance environment is created in Tokyo with the Paralympians needs at the centre.

"We are targeting 22 medals in Tokyo 2020 and will work with our member organisations to ensure that the Para-athletes have the support required to achieve this."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place from August 25 to September 6, featuring around 4,400 Para-athletes in 22 sports.