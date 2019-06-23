Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) have announced their team to compete this year's International Cycling Union (UCI) Para Cycling Road World Championships in The Netherlands.

Five Paralympians are included in the squad of 10, including Rio 2016 silver and bronze medallist Emma Foy, who with sighted pilot Hannah van Kampen became world champions at this year’s UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships.

The other Rio 2016 veterans competing at this year's event in Emmen, due to take place from September 12 to 15, are Amanda Cameron, Stephen Hills and Fraser Sharp.

Sharp returns to the Road World Championships this year after an absence of three years from the event after he took time out following Rio 2016.

He recently returned to the international scene at a UCI Para Cycling Road World Cup event in Ostend last month, where he secured two top 10 placings in the road race and time trial events.

Rory Mead is one of the 10 cyclists selected by PNZ for the competition ©Bikes by Felix

Cameron is due to compete alongside sighted partner Nina Wollaston, while Hills was New Zealand’s first ever track cyclist at the Paralympic Games.

Sarah Ellington, Nicole Murray, Eltje Malzbender and Rory Mead make up the remainder of the New Zealand squad,

"This group is reflective of the huge amount of work that the team at PNZ has been putting in behind the scenes to ensure we have opportunities to bring talented Para cyclists through the sport and onto the international stage," PNZ high performance director Malcolm Humm said.

"With only 445 days to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, this is a critical event as we aim to gain UCI points to secure athlete slots for New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and the Para cyclists continue to build on recent performances at international competition."