U SPORTS, the national brand of university sport in Canada, has unveiled its new Chase the Glory marketing campaign.

It comes less than a month from awarding its first National Championship title of the 2019-2020 season.

Chase the Glory recounts a student-athlete’s journey to achieving excellence in the classroom and on the field of competition, highlighting the physical and mental determination required for each individual to reach their team and personal goals.

"To Chase the Glory means more than winning a Championship," Lisette Johnson-Stapley, chief sport officer at U SPORTS, said.

"It’s the process that leads to academic and sporting success.

"Being a U SPORTS student-athlete requires dedication, discipline and strength of character to balance high academics with the intense training and competition schedule of high-performance sport."