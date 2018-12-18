U SPORTS, the national governing body of university sport in Canada, have announced hosts of 10 National Championships over the next two seasons.

The organisation revealed the hosts of football, rugby and volleyball tournaments.

The Women's Rugby National Championship for the 2019-2020 season will take place at the University of Ottawa.

Queen's University will stage the competition the following season.

Next season's men's and women's football competitions will take place at the University of Montreal and University Victoria respectively.

The following season Carleton University will hold the men's event, while Cape Breton welcomes the women's tournament.

For the 2019-2020 season, the men's and women's volleyball competitions will be held in the University of Manitoba and the University of Calgary respectively.

Brandon University will stage the men's event the next season, while the University of British Columbia has the honour of holding the women's competition.

Hosts of four football competitions were announced by U SPORTS ©U SPORTS

"Several high-quality bids were presented for these Championships, which speaks to the terrific work our members are doing to enhance our national events," said Graham Brown, U SPORTS President and chief executive.

"Since refining the bid process, the national office continues to receive increasing interest from both institutions and their surrounding communities with a commitment to elevated standards.

"We congratulate all 10 winning hosts coast-to-coast from Victoria to Cape Breton, and look forward to working with them to stage first-class tournaments for our student-athletes and fans."

U SPORTS state that a total of 12 National Championships have now been awarded for the 2019-2020 season across all four conferences and seven provinces.

The organisation state this reaffirms their status as the national brand of university sports in Canada.