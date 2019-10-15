Brigid Kosgei, who broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world marathon record in Chicago on Sunday (October 13), is among 11 nominations for this year's Female World Athlete of the Year award.

Kosgei ran 2 hours 14min 4sec, faster than Radcliffe by an incredible 81 seconds.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) - soon to become World Athletics - also cited the Kenyan's London Marathon win and running the fastest half-marathon of the year in 1:05:28.

The list also includes Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan who won world 10,000 and 1500 metres titles in Doha this month, either side of discovering that her coach since late 2016, Alberto Salazar, had been banned for four years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Two of Kosgei's compatriots are also on the list for the announcement in Monaco on November 23.

Hellen Obiri successfully defended her world 5000m title in a Championships record of 14 min 20.36sec, following her victory at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus.

Beatrice Chepkoech, the 3000m steeplechase world record holder, won the world title in a Championship record of 8:57:84.

The United States is represented by Rio 2016 champion Dalilah Muhammad, who broke her own world record in running 52.20 to win the world 400m hurdles title in Doha, and added a gold in the 4x400m relay.

Dalilah Muhammad of the United States, who broke her own world record to win the world 400m hurdles title in Doha ©Getty Images

Bahrain's 21-year-old Salwa Eid Naser is included after a year in which she won the world 400m title in 48.14 - putting her third on the all-time list - as well as the Diamond League and Aslan titles.

There are three European athletes on the list.

German Malaika Mihambo, who won the world long jump title with 7.30m, and Russia's Mariya Lasitkene, competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, having maintained her pre-eminence in the high jump by retaining her world title with an effort of 2.04m.

Britain is represented by heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who followed European indoor victory with her first global outdoor title in Doha with 6981 points, the highest total this year, while Dina Asher-Smith is a surprising omission.

Jamaica's double Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is back in contention having won the world 100m title in 10.71, the fastest time of 2019.

There is also recognition for Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, who retained her world triple jump title with an effort of 15.37m, and jumped 15.41 earlier in the season to move to second in the all-time list.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via IAAF social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council vote counts for 50 per cent of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for Male World Athlete of the Year closes on 4 November.

At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.