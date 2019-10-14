A partnership between the International Triathlon Union (ITU) and Tecta-PDS to ensure the delivery of fast and reliable microbiological water quality tests at sanctioned events has been announced.

A portable laboratory provided by Tecta will allow ITU staff to obtain results of E-Coli and Enterococci bacteria in the body of water tested in less than 12 hours, it is claimed.

"For ITU, the health and safety of our athletes is our first priority, but also is a priority our commitment with the clean environments, sustainability and legacy wherever we go, and with this partnership we show once again that we are not only talking, we are taking actions," said ITU President Marisol Casado.

The laboratory was already implemented at August's ITU World Triathlon Olympic qualification and test event in Tokyo.

During the four days of the test event, as well as the week before, the ITU Team in Tokyo performed two daily tests of the water at Odaiba Bay.

Both the tests performed in the Tecta laboratory and Local Organising Committee laboratory showed low levels of E-Coli and Enterococci in the days leading up to the event.

The Tecta portable laboratory was in use during the ITU during Tokyo 2020 test event in August, showing high levels of bacteria on two days and leading to the cancellation of the swim leg of the Paratriathlon and mixed relay ©Getty Images

On August 16 and 17, however, the Tecta results showed high levels of the bacteria.

Subsequently, the swim leg of the Paratriathlon event, as well as the swim familiarisation for the mixed relay, was cancelled.

"For us, partnering with Tecta means that we are able to have results of the water quality tests in such a short period of time, allowing the technical team on site to take decisions in the last minute, always according to the quality of the body of water," said ITU sports director Gergely Markus.

"Working with the portable Tecta Lab in the Tokyo test event proved to be decisive for us, giving ITU the ability to take decisions by having the latest data available.

"The portable lab is really easy and simple to use, and gave the ability to know if the water quality levels were above our threshold within 12 hours.

"The results were completely reliable, and matched the ones we received from the laboratory used by the LOC, which came 48 hours later."