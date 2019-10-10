Leigh Dearden has become the latest rugby union player suspended from all sport by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

Dearden, who plays for Lincoln Rugby Football Club (RFC), has been banned for four years after testing positive for the presence of three prohibited substances following an in-competition test on March 23 2019, after a match against Southwell RFC.

The substances were drostanolone and its metabolite, oxymetholone metabolites and cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

Drostanolone and oxymetholone are non-specified anabolic androgenic steroids prohibited at all times.

Cocaine is a non-specified stimulant prohibited in-competition only.

Dearden was charged with a breach of World Rugby Regulation 21.2.1 - "Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in a Player’s Sample."

"Once again, an athlete has been banned from sport after an anti-doping test found a cocktail of prohibited substances in their system," Pat Myhill, UKAD director of operations, said.

"We have seen several of these instances in recent months and it's a worrying trend.

"While it is important from a clean sport perspective to ensure athletes are not cheating their competitors, fans, sponsors and sport as a whole, it is also crucial that athletes at all levels understand the potentially serious health consequences that these substances can cause."

Stephen Watkins, the Rugby Football Union’s anti-doping and illicit drugs programme manager, added: "All rugby players are subject to the anti-doping rules which are in place to protect players and the integrity of our sport."

The period of ineligibility applies from the date of provisional suspension, May 31, 2019, until May 30, 2023.

In July, Scotland's Craig Russell became the 30th rugby player to receive a ban in Britain, with 18 rugby union and 12 rugby league players serving bans.