English rugby league player Thomas Minns has been suspended from all sport for 16 months following an anti-doping violation.

Minns tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of the drug cocaine.

The test took place following a game against Huddersfield Giants while Minns was playing for Hull Kingston Rovers, on March 15 2018.

Minns admitted contravening Article 2.1 of the anti-doping rules during his disciplinary proceedings, explaining that he took the drug in a context unrelated to sport performance while at home to try and alleviate a state of distress.

He provided medical evidence from a psychiatrist to show that he had been suffering from three conditions, including a depressive illness, at the time.

Thomas Minns scoring a try for Hull Kingston Rovers RFC, the team he was playing for when he tested positive for the prohibited substance benzoylecgonine in March 2018 ©Getty Images

This was confirmed as accurate and Minns's level of fault was considered to be between high and moderate, requiring a suspension period between 16 and 20 months.

The suspension will run from the date of the sample collection, March 15, 2018, until midnight on July 14, 2019.

"All athletes must adhere to the principle of strict liability, regardless of whether or not they are deliberately seeking to gain an unfair sporting advantage," UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.

"It is an athlete's responsibility to know what substances are in their system, and they must be aware that even if a substance is not banned out-of-competition, there is always the possibility of it remaining in their body for a period of time and it being detected in-competition."

The 24-year old centre has also played for Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos.

Rugby is currently an area of huge concern for UKAD, with 38 players from both league and union serving doping bans at the moment.