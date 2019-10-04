Lausanne 2020 has partnered with Van Wagner Productions to establish an educational programme prior to the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

It's entitled the Van Wagner Academy and is aimed at teaching young professionals production skills.

This will include scriptwriting, show-calling, on-site producing and video production.

Van Wagner Productions will work with Lausanne 2020 to select 100 high school and university students to participate in the programme.

The selected participants will learn from sport presentations professionals, before having the opportunity to use their skills at the Games.

"All of us at Van Wagner Productions share in the Youth Olympic Games' vision of developing the virtues of sport in young people around the world," said Paul Kalil, Van Wagner Productions chief executive.

"Van Wagner Academy is our way of giving back to the international community that has been so good to us by providing young people an avenue to enter the world of sport off the field of play.

"W';re investing in the future of our business and our sport.

"We look forward to showing the world the important role of sport presentation and video production with Lausanne 2020."

Van Wagner Productions is the longest-running full-service sport presentation and video production company.

Van Wagner Productions has been involved in the sport industry for nearly 40 years and worked on nine Olympic Games, as well as the Paralympics, the Pan American and Parapan American Games.





The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics are scheduled to run from January 9 to 22 ©Lausanne 2020





Lausanne 2020 chief executive Ian Logan welcomed the opportunity to partner with the organisation, which forms part of the Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment Company.

"We are so pleased to be working with Van Wagner Productions on this unique partnership," Logan said.

"It embodies Lausanne 2020's mission to be a true developer of talents, leaders and sports ambassadors.

"Since the beginning, we have been working in collaboration with young people, involving in every aspect of the Youth Olympic Games, not just on the field of play but also in the preparation of the Games themselves.

"Now, for the first time ever, through the Van Wagner Academy, young people will be involved in delivering the Games."

The programme will begin next month, with Van Wagner Productions executive producer Christy Nicolay leading the project.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics are scheduled to run from January 9 to 22.