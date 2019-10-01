Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre has reiterated the importance of the Winter Youth Olympic Games as the Organising Committee marked 100 days to go until the event's Opening Ceremony.

Faivre claimed it was incredibly important for Lausanne 2020 to be created by young people, for young people and with young people.

"Their involvement and leadership have allowed our event to bring a new approach to hosting the Games, to engaging with new talents and new ambassadors and showcasing a new side of Switzerland," she said.

"It starts now and we cannot wait to share these fantastic Games with the world - see you all in just 100 days.”

Lausanne 2020 is due to be held between January 9 to 22 with eight sports and 16 disciplines to be contested.

Ski mountaineering and women's Nordic combined will be featured in an Olympic event for the first time, while a mixed-National Olympic Committee three on three ice hockey tournament will also be contested for the first time at the Games.

Organisers have called on the areas youth to help prepare the Games and spread the message across the local and regional population.





The aim is to encourage young people to adopt and represent the positive values of sport - respect for others, for themselves and for our environment; friendship between people and cultures; and, excellence in self-giving - and to become sports ambassadors throughout the world.

Spectators will have free access to competition events but indoor competitions will require prior registration.

"These Games have been more than three years in the making and now with only 100 days to go until the Opening Ceremony, we can feel the excitement around us," Lausanne 2020 chief executive Ian Logan added.

"The Lausanne 2020 team has been working day and night to ensure that these Games leave a great legacy, working with our partners in each of the host sites as well as our incredible sponsors we are sure to host both a top level sporting event and also sports festival that will allow athletes and spectators to celebrate around the competitions."

The Lausanne 2020 Olympic Flame arrived in Switzerland on September 21 and has embarked on a tour of the country's 26 cantons since.

It is due to return to Lausanne for a Torch Relay ahead of the Opening Ceremony on January 9.