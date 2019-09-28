The Finnish Ski Association has signed a three-year agreement with Swiss cheese company Le Gruyère for the upcoming International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic Skiing World Cups in Finland.

The partnership will run from the start of the winter season this year to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, including the Nordic Skiing World Cup event in Ruka from November 28 to December 1.

It will also include next year's World Cup event in Lahti.

"It's great to have a well-respected international company and brand partner with our World Cup events," said Jari Töykkä, Finnish Ski Association commercial director.

"This also indicates that Finland's most important Nordic sporting events have a good international appeal.

"We are delighted that Le Gruyère wanted to commit to a multi-year partnership and thus support the organisation of the Finnish World Cup events on a long-term basis, both financially and operationally."

The partnership will include next year's FIS Nordic Skiing World Cup event in Lahti ©Getty Images

Le Gruyère is already a longstanding partner with the FIS Cross-Country World Cup, contributing to ceremonies, event catering and on-site activities.

"For four years now, Le Gruyère has been successfully accompanying the sporting exploits of the athletes on the snow of Europe and further afield," said Le Gruyère manager Philippe Bardet.

"A cheese of great quality and tradition, Le Gruyère is the perfect companion for elite athletes, as it is for every sportsman or woman or discerning spectator.

"We will be delighted to meet everyone at the FIS World Cup events in Ruka and Lahti, Finland.

"All involved are eagerly awaiting the beginning of the season to start this fruitful collaboration between the Finnish Ski Association and Le Gruyère."