Ski Sport Finland has extended its media partnership with Infront until 2026, it has been announced.

The new agreement will cover all international media and broadcasting rights for the men and women's International Skiing Federation (FIS) Alpine and Freestlye Skiing World Cup events.

The partnership between Ski Sport Finland and Swiss-based Infront began in 2011 and this latest agreement is the third extension of the contract between the two.

This latest deal includes rights for all Nordic FIS World Cup events held in Finland through to 2026.

The director of the winter sports department at Infront, Bruno Marty, believes the agreement will further enhance his company’s reputation.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the FIS World Cup events and Ski Sport Finland, as we have done for many years now," he said.

"This agreement further strengthens our FIS World Cup portfolio, particularly in the Nordic countries.

"It also enables us to create longer-term plans for the future and to further enhance our collaboration with Ski Sport Finland."

Marko Mustonen, chief executive of Ski Sport Finland added: "It is a pleasure to continue our collaboration with Infront.

"They have been a valued partner for six years now and this new agreement means we can look forward to strengthening our work together over the coming nine seasons."

Chief executive of the Finnish Ski Association, Mika Kulmala, believes the new agreement between Ski Sport Finland and Infront is good news for fans of the sport.

"It’s great to hear that our colleagues at Ski Sport Finland have extended their agreement with Infront, who have also proved an excellent partner for the Nordic discipline FIS World Cup events that we organise," he said.

"Fans worldwide can be assured that they will continue to enjoy excellent media coverage of every single exciting FIS World Cup event held in Finland, whether Nordic, Alpine or freestyle."