A joint taekwondo demonstration by around 1,000 members of the Global Common Society International (GCS) Global Taekwondo Peace Corps Korea has taken place at the 2019 GCS International Peace Seminar in South Korean city Gwangju.

The 15-minute demonstration followed a ceremony to inaugurate the GCS Global Peace Corps.

The GCS International Peace Seminar formed part of the GCS International Convention, which took place at Chosun University.

Founded in 1979, GCS International is a Seoul-based UN-affiliated Non-Governmental Organisation headed by Chungwon Choue, who also serves as President of World Taekwondo.

Choue made a keynote speech before presentations were delivered by professor Luc Reychler of Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium.

In the afternoon, the GCS Peace Concert took place at the Haeoreum Center.

A 37-member Korea Saxophone Harmony played famous classic and pop songs, prior to a 20-minute classic song performance by Soprano Kim Jee-Hyun and tenor Lee Jeong-Won.

The concert was followed by a 30-minute taekwondo musical by members of the Chosun University Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

The 2019 GCS International Convention, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of the founding of GCS International and the 38th United Nations (UN) International Day of Peace, drew about 1,500 people from about 20 countries.

The event strives to achieve spirits of goodwill, cooperation and service by promoting healthy society, better living, preservation of the nature, restoration of human dignity and promotion of world peace.

With a global membership of 44 national chapters, GCS International was founded by the late Dr Young Seek Choue, who proposed the International Day of Peace and the International Year of Peace to the UN in 1981.

GCS International is headed by World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue ©World Taekwondo

Both were unanimously approved by the UN General Assembly that same year.

"The 2019 GCS International Convention has a special meaning in that it marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of GCS International and September 21 is the 38th UN International Day of Peace," Choue said.

"'Peace is More Precious than Triumph' is the book title of the late Dr Young Seek Choue, the founder of the GCS Movement, and the words send a precious lesson to all mankind.

"In this regard, the inauguration of the GCS Global Peace Corps on the occasion of the 2019 GCS International Convention is very meaningful and it brightens the future of the GCS Movement.

"I wish not only taekwondo, but also all sports to join the GCS Global Peace Corps, which would ultimately help promote world peace.

"The year 2019 will be a turning point for the 40-year GCS Movement and we all have to join hands to chart another 40-year GCS Movement.

"In 2021, we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the GCS founder and the 40th anniversary of the UN International Day of Peace.

"I ask for your continued service and dedication to the promotion of the GCS Movement around the world."

Choue was joined at the GCS International Convention by the likes of Chosun University acting President Dr Hong Sung-Geum, China Charity Alliance vice-chairman Dr Lu Dezhi and World Taekwondo secretary general Hoss Rafaty.

Also present were World Taekwondo Council member Kim In-Seon and GB Taekwondo high-performance director Gary Hall.

In 2016, GCS International signed a Memorandum of Understanding with World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation to help empower the powerless in developing countries.